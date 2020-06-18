Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:34 AM
Increased duty on mobile, talktime and internet

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020

Dear Sir

According to the announced budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, the increased supplementary duty on mobile talking and internet usage can reduce the number of ordinary users and reduce revenue in the long run. At present there are about 100 million internet subscribers in Bangladesh. Mobile and internet usage has increased in almost every field including personal communication, education, business, research, medical, electricity, water, bill payment, job application, examination results etc. All the work is being done using mobile and internet when all the work is stalled under house arrest during the ongoing Corona crisis. As a result, the government's revenue has also increased at a significant rate. But increased tariffs in the new budget will discourage ordinary users. It will affect the regular revenue. Overall it will delay the achievement of the set target of GDP.





Therefore, it is desirable for the government to withdraw the increased 5 per cent supplementary duty on mobile and internet services to accelerate economic progress and accelerate the achievement of the goal of building a digital Bangladesh by safeguarding the interests of ordinary users.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



