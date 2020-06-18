Death of Andamanese language ‘Sare’







Outbreaks of coronavirus were recorded in the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands on April 21, and around fifteen people so far got positive. This deadly virus stopped an entire language from the world with its last user. Although Licho was suffering from tuberculosis and other multiple diseases, many people there claimed that every symptom of coronavirus was also seen in her body.



The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, earlier known as 'Kalapani' was one of the infamous prisons set up during the British rule in India, particularly to hold the anti-British revolutionaries in Bengal since the revolution named Sepoy Mutiny in 1857. There was no way out of this desolate island; prisoners were terrified of the strong currents and black water of the Andamans, and it was almost impossible to cross this path by swimming. Therefore, 'Kalapani' became a perfect choice for the British to punish the freedom fighters, whoever spoke against them.



Andaman tribes have genetic and linguistic similarities with Africans, which indicates that they were believed to have migrated from Africa approximately 70,000 years ago. Later on, they also spread to Australia and New Guinea with several languages and grammatical structures. However, they were also completely different from modern language. Also, Andamanese dialects are probably the oldest language in Asia, as no one could give accurate information, and even, there are no written documents found yet.



However, approximately 8,000 speakers of the Great Andamanese language were on the islands with practically no connection with the outer world until 1858. When the British took control of it, local people still used their local languages along with Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, etc. There are basically six language families in India: Indo-Aryan, Dravidian, Tibeto-Burman, Austro-Asiatic, Tai-Kadai, and Great Andaman. 'Sare', the oldest form in the Great Andamanese language family, was a great resource of this island, but with Licho's eternal transition, it also went away.



Licho was the first child of King Zirac in Port Blair on South Andaman Islands who inherited one of the oldest languages in the world and Licho's contribution to the creation of the grammar and dictionary of the Great Andamanese language was an excellent achievement for the community. Licho also knew some other languages like Jero, Pujukkar, Andamanese, and Hindi.



Those who worked on the language of the Andaman Islands, Anvita Abbi is one the best in the field, and she is also a world well-known linguist. She has researched tribal languages, notably in India. Her research presents a clear overview that the Great Andamanese language is mixed with mainly four ancient languages of the Andamans: Jero, Sare, Khora, and Bo. Additionally, Abbi's analysis 'Vanishing Voices of the Great Andamanese' tells that earlier in 2010, Khora and Bo were wiped out from the islands; 'Sare' has gone today, and the last one 'Jero' is also about to go away soon.



At the time of Licho's birth in 1960, there were 19 speakers altogether who knew the Great Andamanese-the rest were wiped out before. Of those 19, unfortunately, only three remained today who know the 'Jero'-only surviving ancient Andamanese language. Moreover, all three survivors are in their fifties-infected with various diseases. They can become infected with the coronavirus at any moment, as the situation indicates so. Therefore, the existence of the ancient language 'Jero' is also in crisis.



These islands are associated with the indigenous culture of 'Jarawa' and 'Onge'-these two communities together have 670 members who belong to the 'Ang' family. There are also about 50 indigenous people living on North Sentinel Island. They are completely isolated from the outside world and do not like the presence of outsiders near their island. So, no clue has been found yet about their language.



According to statistics of National Geographic, one of the languages is getting lost every fourteen days. It was the similar to language 'Sare'. UNESCO has identified 640 languages as endangered in 2018, and 577 languages were marked as extremely vulnerable. In the meantime, 228 languages have already become extinct. India is the country where the highest numbers (197) of languages are at risk. Each of them has less than 10,000 speakers; 156 languages are spoken by fewer than 10,000 people, and 42 are critically threatened.



After India, the United States has 191, and Brazil has 190 languages to be destroyed soon according to the linguists. In the list, five languages from Bangladesh are also at risk of extinction: Bam, Bishnupriya, Kokborak, Kuraks, and Sak. However, 98% of the world's population speaks 11 of the world's most widely spoken languages. Many countries carry more than hundreds of languages. According to a report of CIA World Fact Book (5th Edition), the most five language carriers in the world are Papua New Guinea (820), Indonesia (742), Nigeria (516), India (427), and the USA (311).



Most speakers are in English throughout 146 countries; Mandarin Chinese is in second place, and Hindi is in third place. Bengali, which is in the seventh position, is spoken by 260 million people worldwide. So, when people focus on popular languages only, the less used languages like 'Sare' die silently. According to the language website 'Ethnologue', 2200 languages in Asia are at high risk, and less than 50 people speak 357 languages.



US-based organization Summer Institute of Linguistics (SIL) International has brought the information through a UNESCO promotion recently where it has been expected that the necessary steps should be taken to protect languages from extinction; otherwise, we will be losing more languages day by day.



On the importance of the mother tongue, Nelson Mandela said, "When you say something to someone in a language, it reaches his brain, he understands it. But when he speaks in his language, it reaches his heart." So, it is important to remember that speaking in the mother tongue is a blessing and every language has its beauty. This is why, I think, it will be wise if we can save the languages with all of our maintenance and intelligence, or, at least, if we can keep a sustainable record for the future.



The writer was a Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Fellow, Montana State University, USA





















