An eccentric budget amidst Covid-19





Bangladesh is not unfamiliar to disasters or major humanitarian crises. Being across a river delta at the bottom of the Himalayan range, the country is fighting a longstanding battle against the impact of climate change and currently hosts the world's largest refugee camp along its southern border.Its people have shown remarkable resilience in fending off natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.



This time it is put on test which is unprecedented and the people have no experience of facing something of this magnitude without any answer.This is a crisis of a completely different magnitude and one that will require a response of unprecedented scale. Covid-19 is taking its toll on not only Bangladesh but on the whole world. Nothing is spared from the annihilation of this pandemic.



As the situation is unprecedented the actions to fending off the catastrophe need to be bold and audacious. The situation warrants a stern leadership, well planned out roadmap and decisive coordinated effort.



Among all the things, the most concerned area is now the economy of Bangladesh. The economic disruption caused by COVID-19 threatens millions of livelihoods in Bangladesh. The country has more than 50 million workers in the informal sector. As the global economy is facing the 'Great lockdown' recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy of Bangladesh too, has been hit hard. Bangladesh stands in a vulnerable position to tackle the economic impact of COVID-19. Numerous challenges are lurking to be tackled. Challenges like forthcoming economic derailment, gloomier stock market trends, tourism & hospitality industry in trouble, aviation industry among hardest hit, declining remittance Inflows, decelerating private sector credit growth, rural economy approaching economic fallout and staggering unemployment numbers need are call for answer.



Recently, the most waited Budget of 2020-21 is laid out. Everyone is keeping an eye for something that will ease the condition of them in this dire situation.

At first sight, the thing that can be found eccentric is the growth target. Setting an 8.2% growth target for GDP might seem unrealistic while the World Bank forecasted Bangladesh's economic growth will be between 2.0 and 3.0 per cent in the current fiscal in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic. As budgetary measures were laid out, it seems it could have been lot better.



No other finance minister in our living memory faced a crisis of this magnitude. Everybody, rich and poor alike, is seeking help from the government, which is also extending its hands for help from foreign lenders, the central bank (by asking it to print taka) and black money-holders.



Nothing is more imperative for Bangladesh right now than taming the coronavirus, and for that, the health budget needed to have been increased by leaps and bounds. And yet, that was increased by 13.63 per cent from the current fiscal year's original allocation. The health sector of Bangladesh has not been great and it is a result of year after year corruption, mismanagement and callousness. Covid 19 has brought to light the severe problem in Bangladesh's health sector. Surprisingly, even the Covid-19 pandemic was not reason enough for the government to prioritise the healthcare sector in FY21. Policymakers have to understand if the people survive everything else will survive.



No clear outline could be made of the budget about the employment protection and no incentive or support for the private sector employers to retain jobs and unemployment benefits. The private job holders play a vital roleby paying tax. If they don't get any protection during the crisis then what the reason to pay taxes. They are left in a quagmire. They are the ones who would face the job-cut, salary-cut or go out of the businesses



The budget looks to be based on 'GDP growth' centric philosophy. The budget seems to be old fashioned and could not get out of its tradition. There are various inconsistencies in budget. Growth target for export has been set at 15 per cent though both RMG and non-RMG exports are in troubled waters. It is expected that the situation in the world to be conducive for export will take time and the growth may not persist its past trend.



Remittance growth target has been set at 15 per cent but it may be hit hard due to job losses in host countries, lower outbound remittance from GCC countries due to Covid-19, oil price slump, various restrictive measures and stringent health related conditionalities in host countries. It is projected that more than 10 lakh expatriate may come home after losing their jobs. It is also an unfeasible projection of remittance growth.



Energy and power sector makes up 4.7 per cent of the budget. Unless the virus die out or a vaccine is widely available for COVID-19, which would not be until 2021 at least, neither the factories would be roaring nor would the businesses be bustling. So the resource might get wasted in this sector which could be used in more competent way.



The increase in supplementary duty (SD) on mobile phone usage when it has become an absolutely essential service is a below-the-belt move. People are working from home. Also the school, college and offices are trying to avoid as much physical contact as possible by using digital means. The increase in SD on mobile phone usage is really hard to grasp.

The hikes in SD on chartered planes and helicopters, air-conditioned launch fares, cars and jeep registration and cosmetics and cigarettes and the 60 percent hike in excise duty on the account balance of Tk 5 crore are welcome though.



Overall, the government appears to believe that the fallout from Covid-19 will be over very soon, and the economy will bounce back in FY21. But the situation could be worse. If the rein of Covid 19 is not held back the outcome might put us in trauma forever. And policymakers might need to carry the stigma of being failure. There is no second chance as the loss of human life is irreversible and we are sitting on a ticking bomb.



The writer is a CA finalist of ICAB (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh)

























