

Drug peddlers resort to innovative techniques



However, as a result of countrywide drives launched by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), drug peddlers have adjusted their smuggling techniques. Consequently, even under the pandemic situation, the flow of narcotics into Dhaka remains almost uninterrupted. Assistant director of DNC also recognized that courier services are being used by narcotics smugglers during this pandemic.



Remarkably, a huge number of products are coming through courier services everyday in the capital. It is almost impossible for law enforcement officials to seize contraband drugs if there is no specific information. Moreover, it is not possible to open all courier parcels, check and reseal them.



Taking advantage of lax monitoring, smugglers are tactfully using the courier service to continue smuggling drugs into Dhaka.

The smugglers use false identities to avail the services and hire low-income people to receive the consignments from courier offices. The illegal substances are kept hidden in fruit baskets, rice cookers, rice sacks and baby food. It is believed that the security forces cannot seize more than 4 - 5 percent narcotics entering Dhaka via courier services. The rest ninety five to ninety six per cent contraband drugs reach the dealers.











In order to transport goods via courier services, the names and mobile phone numbers of senders and receivers are sufficient-which makes smuggling easy. To stop drug smuggling through courier services effectively, courier service providers must take initiatives, such as use metal detector and X-Ray machine to conduct checking over the consignments. Simultaneously, a service receiver must show his or her National ID or any other valid document to avail the service, so that they can be easily traced and identified in such smuggling operations.



Hidden within courier service parcels, narcotic continues to seep into Dhaka from the bordering areas of the country. In the latest drive against drug peddlers, a team of RAB-2 has arrested a couple and recovered 500 grams of heroin, worth 50 lakh Taka. A few days ago the contraband drug was seized from a courier service centre on the capital's Elephant Road. It was hidden inside a basket of mangoes and a pressure cooker. Previously, on June 1, Rab-2 officials recovered 15,000 pieces of Yaba from the capital's Dhanmondi; and in May this year, RAB also seized 1.5kg heroin. In all these cases the contraband drugs were smuggled in the same way by using courier services.