Workshop on preventing child labour at the circuit house

Pirojpur District Administration organised a workshop on preventing child labour at the circuit house in the town on Wednesday. Additional District Magistrate Kazi Saleh Muntanjir chaired the meeting while DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain attended the programme as chief guest The picture shows Hridika Ahsan Shreya, district committee president of National Child Task Force, speaking on the occasion. photo: observer