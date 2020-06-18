College student’s body found

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, June 17: The floating body of a college student was found in a pond in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening, after seven hours of his missing.

Deceased Manjur Ahsan Tushar, 21, was a resident of the upazila. He was a student of Electrical Engineering Department at Laxmipur Polytechnic Institute.

Family sources said he went out of home at around 11am and did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his floating body in a pond at around 6pm.

Family members claimed Manjur knew how to swim.

Officer-in-Charge of Senbag Police Station Abdul Beten Mridha said police were sent to the spot.



