Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:33 AM
latest
Home Countryside

College student’s body found

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, June 17: The floating body of a college student was found in a pond in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening, after seven hours of his missing.
Deceased Manjur Ahsan Tushar, 21, was a resident of the upazila. He was a student of Electrical Engineering Department at Laxmipur Polytechnic Institute.
Family sources said he went out of home at around 11am and did not return home.
Later, locals spotted his floating body in a pond at around 6pm.
Family members claimed Manjur knew how to swim.
Officer-in-Charge of Senbag Police Station Abdul Beten Mridha said police were sent to the spot.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on preventing child labour at the circuit house
College student’s body found
24 fined for defying health guidelines in three districts
Prisoner dies at Sherpur Hospital
40,249 yaba tablets seized
3 minors drown in 2 dists
PCR lab set up in Bhola
Two murdered in two districts


Latest News
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Physician among 9 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft