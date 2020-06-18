24 fined for defying health guidelines in three districts





MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined 16 people Tk 58,500 in Mirzapur Upazila of the district for defying health guidelines.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Malek conducted a drive in Ward No. 3 area under Mirzapur Municipality, and fined four traders Tk 50,000 for keeping their shops open while 10 passers-by Tk 7,000 for not wearing masks and a motorcycle rider and a Laguna driver Tk 1,000 and Tk 500 respectively for running vehicles breaching restrictions.

Earlier, the upazila administration put the ward under lockdown due to an alarming increase of coronavirus cases in the area.

JASHORE: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined five persons in Chowgachha Upazila of the district for not wearing masks to prevent the coronavirus infection.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Zahidul Islam conducted a drive at several areas in the upazila headquarters in the morning, and fined five people Tk 22,000 for violating the health guidelines.

The mobile court also conducted campaigns in the area to create awareness among people about hygiene rules.

The operation will continue, said Executive Magistrate Zahidul.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A mobile court here on Tuesday morning fined three persons in Dumuria Upazila of the district for not wearing masks to prevent the coronavirus infection.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Sanjib Das conducted a drive at Dumuria Bazar in the morning, and fined three persons Tk 12,000 for violating the health guidelines.

The mobile court also conducted campaigns in the area to create awareness among people about hygiene rules.

The operation will be continued, said Executive Magistrate Sanjib.

























