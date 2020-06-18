Prisoner dies at Sherpur Hospital





Badsha Ali, 50, a resident of Jhenaigati Upazila, was arrested on April 21 on charge of murdering his wife.

Badsha was rushed to the hospital as he developed breathing problems on Monday night.

He died this morning there while undergoing treatment.

Badshah Ali's lawyer Raushan Kabir Alamgir said a virtual hearing on Badshah Ali's bail was scheduled at 10:30am on Tuesday at the District and Sessions Judge's Court. But, he died before that.

Sherpur Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mubarak Hossain said his sample will be collected for coronavirus test as he died with respiratory problems, a symptom of the virus.

Tariqul Islam, Jailer of the district jail, said Badshah had a cancer symptom on a tumour in his throat. For this, he had been given treatment at the hospital several times.



























