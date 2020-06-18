Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:33 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Prisoner dies at Sherpur Hospital

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

SHERPUR, June 17: A prisoner died with respiratory problems at Sherpur Sadar Hospital in the town on Tuesday morning.
Badsha Ali, 50, a resident of Jhenaigati Upazila, was arrested on April 21 on charge of murdering his wife.
Badsha was rushed to the hospital as he developed breathing problems on Monday night.
He died this morning there while undergoing treatment.
Badshah Ali's lawyer Raushan Kabir Alamgir said a virtual hearing on Badshah Ali's bail was scheduled at 10:30am on Tuesday at the District and Sessions Judge's Court. But, he died before that.
Sherpur Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mubarak Hossain said his sample will be collected for coronavirus test as he died with respiratory problems, a symptom of the virus.
Tariqul Islam, Jailer of the district jail, said Badshah had a cancer symptom on a tumour in his throat. For this, he had been given treatment at the hospital several times.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on preventing child labour at the circuit house
College student’s body found
24 fined for defying health guidelines in three districts
Prisoner dies at Sherpur Hospital
40,249 yaba tablets seized
3 minors drown in 2 dists
PCR lab set up in Bhola
Two murdered in two districts


Latest News
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Physician among 9 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft