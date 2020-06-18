Video
40,249 yaba tablets seized

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Police, in separate drives, seized 40,249 yaba tablets in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Gazipur, on Monday.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police have seized 40,000 yaba tablets from Sabrang Union Parishad Chairman Nur Hossain's house in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Monday.
A case was filed with Teknaf Police Station (PS) on Monday against four persons including the chairman for their involvement in yaba trading.
Three other accused are: Shah Alam, Dil Mohammad and Lalaya.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Pradip Kumar Das said a team of police led by a sub-inspector (SI) conducted a drive at Nur Hossain's house early Monday, and seized 40,000 yaba tablets. All of the accused are absconding now and police are trying to arrest them.
Acting on an information that drugs traders Shah Alam, Dil Mohammad and Lalaya are smuggling a consignment of 1,20,000 yaba tablets to the country from Myanmar, police conducted another drive to arrest them.
Nur Hossain, also an Awami League leader, is a listed yaba trader, the OC added.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police, in a drive, have seized 249 yaba tablets and a toy pistol from a house in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday.
Kaliganj PS OC AKM Mizanul Haque on Tuesday said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by SI Zihadul Haque conducted a drive at the house of one Karim Mollah in Kalapatua Village on Monday evening.
Sensing the presence of police, Karim Mollah's drug trader son Shariful Mollah, 28, and wife Rawshan Ara, 55, fled the scene.
After searching the house, law enforcers recovered 249 yaba tablets and a toy pistol.
A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed against Shariful and his mother in this connection.


