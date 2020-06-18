Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:33 AM
3 minors drown in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Barguna, in two days.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in the Kaljani River in Kaziar Char Village under Shilkhuri Union in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.  The deceased was identified as Sohag Mia, 7, son of Md Abdur Rahim of the same area.
Local sources said Sohag fell into the river while seeing the river erosion in the evening.
Later, his family members found his body.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhurungamari Police Station Atiar Rahman confirmed the incident.  
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Two minor boys drowned in a ditch in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Obaidullah, 5, son of Shahin Mia, and Rihan, 5, son of Harun Badshah, residents of Ward No. 9 in Patharghata Municipality. They were cousin brothers.
Local sources said the minor boys went missing in the afternoon.
Later, Obaidullah's mother spotted them in a ditch in front of the house.
Hearing her screams, locals rushed there and took the minors to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.














