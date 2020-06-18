PCR lab set up in Bhola





Two experts from Dhaka are scheduled to come to the district on Wednesday for training to an 18-member team with physicians and technologists.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ratan Kumar Dhali and the General Hospital Caretaker Dr Md Siraj Uddin confirmed the matter.

Few number of corona tests will be done during training. But after training, over hundred tests will be done in a day.

Earlier on Thursday, RT-PCR machine related instrument have been sent to Bhola. Then the work started on Saturday by engineers came from Dhaka. The corona tests will be started after ending weeklong training.

Bhola Health Department has already sent a letter to Directorate General of Health Services for manpower which will help to do the work smoothly.





















