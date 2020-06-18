Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:32 AM
Two murdered in two districts

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a housewife were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Natore, on Monday.
BARISHAL:  A housewife was beaten to death by her Husband on Monday at noon.
The deceased was identified as Mahinur Begum, 35, the wife of one Al Amin Fakir of Afalkati Village in Bakerganj Upazila of the district.
According to Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakerganj Police Station (PS), Mahinur was second wife of Al Amin Fakir. His first wife and Mahinur  used to quarrel.  At one stage, Al Amin Fakir started beating her desperately. Mahinur lost sense and succumbed to her death. Al Amin threw her body alongside nearby his house.
Police recovered her body and arrested Al Amin Fakir. Al Amin admitted the killing.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A farmer has been strangulated to death in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Mubarak Hossain, 45, was a resident of Ikri Village in the upazila.
Locals said Mubarak went out of the house to feed cattle grass in the afternoon. But, he did not return home later.
After searching, family found his body tied with his hands from behind in a jute field in the area in the evening.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a hospital morgue, said Baraigram PS OC Dilip Kumer Das.
Several injury marks were found on throat, ear and face of the body. Police assumed that he might have been strangulated to death, the OC added.


