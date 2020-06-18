Video
3 commit suicide in two districts

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a young couple committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Thakurgaon, in two days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A mentally-challenged housewife committed suicide by jumping under an intercity train 'Teesta Express' in Maijhati Village of Gafargaon Upazila on Dhaka-Mymensingh Railway Line in the district on Wednesday morning.  The deceased was identified as Anisa Begum, 55, wife of Nizam Uddin of the same area.
Local sources said Anisa was mentally imbalanced for a long time. She committed suicide by jumping under the train at around 10:30 am.
However, the body was recovered and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Gafargaon GRP Out-post In-Charge Shahidullah Hero confirmed the incident.
THAKURGAON: A young couple reportedly committed suicide in Ranishankoil Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Bipul Kumar Roy, 23, a tailor, and his seven-month pregnant wife Parul Rani, 20, of Chapor Parbatipur Village had been married for a year. Quoting Bipul's foster mother Mimita Bala, police said the couple went to bed on Monday night after having their dinner.
As Mimita did not get response from Bipul's room in the morning, she looked inside through the door hole and found them hanging from the ceiling.
Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent to Thakurgaon sadar Hospital for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankoil Police Station Abdul Mannan said a suicide note was found in the room. The note says, "No one is responsible for our deaths. We've embraced death willingly."
The reason behind the deaths could be known after the post-mortem, the OC added.










