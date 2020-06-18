Video
Tragic 3rd Year of Disaster Passed

Poor people still living at hill foot

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Saikh Imtiaj Kamal Imon

RANGAMATI, June 17: The sliding of hill slopes in the district has been passing a tragic third year. But the poor people are still living at the foot of the hills.
On June 13 night in 2017, an incessant storming hit Rangamati in a deadly manner causing slides to the hill slopes. It claimed lives of 120 people including women and children who went under earth.
At least, five armed force members including two officers lost their lives while removing earth from a road under a camp at Makikchhari.
None could think earlier that the incessant down-pouring would make such massacre to life, communication and electricity. At that time,  entire Rangamati got disconnected in all ways.
Every year, the day of June 13 reminds the people of Rangamati of the deadly attack of the windy storm. They get into the old panic in a new fear.
On June 13, a strong storm and raining hit the District.   Bhedabhedi, Montola, Rangapani, Shimultoli of Rangamati town, Sadar  Upazila's Megban, Sapchhari unions and other areas experienced the hill-sliding.
In addition, a total of 66 died at Rangamati Sadar, followed by 23 in Kawkhali, 18 in Kaptai, 6 in Jurachhari and 2 in Bilaichhari.
All communications over Chattogram-Rangamati witnessed a total setback. The electricity-cut stayed for three days in the town.   
In a rapid restoration drive, armed forces and staff of the Power Department reset the powerline on the 3rd day and the communication within ten days.
Victims have yet to turn up even after three years of the tragedy. The destitute hilly people are rounding door to door and living at the foot of hills with life-risk.
Every year, the administrative authorities asked the people living in the risky areas to take safe shelters. But none of them follow it.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) AKM Mamunur Rashid of Rangamati District said in recalling that day, early preparation has been taken to save lives.
Signboards of awareness have been hanged in the risk-prone areas.          
In addition, a coordination committee has been formed comprising 10 executive magistrates to manage 26 cyclone shelters in 33 risky zones in nine wards of Rangamati Pourasabha.
Greater preparation has also been taken in 10 upazilas of the district.


