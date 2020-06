RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, June 17: Freedom Fighter (FF) Sandhya Rani died of old age complications at her own residence in Ataikula Pal Para Village under Miral Union in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning. She was 65.

FF Sandhya Rani, wife of Sujit Pal, was buried with state honour at Ataikula Crematorium at noon.