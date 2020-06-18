Body exhumed after 18 days





Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Aminul Islam, Investigative Officer of the case Sub-Inspector Abu Siddique and Nageshwari Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abu Bakar Siddique oversaw the exhumation process on Tuesday noon.

The body was sent to Kurigram Hospital morgue for forensic test.

On May 29, Abdur Rashid died in front of Bidyabagish Secondary School on his way to Fulbari area. He was buried in Balatari Village that very day without an autopsy.

On June 9, Hasna Akhter Josna, first wife of the deceased, lodged a case against his second wife Shamsunnahar with Fulbari Police Station (PS).

In her case, Josna alleged that her husband phoned her before the death at around 1:30pm and said Shamsunnahar beat him and he might die.

Later, Josna along with her cousin went to a hospital in Fulbari and found her husband dead.

Injury marks were found in the deceased's body, said Josna quoting her elder brother Shafiqul Islam. "Shamsunnahar often beat my husband. He was beaten before his death. I want justice now," she added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Nabiul Islam said the body was exhumed as per the court order. It was sent to hospital for forensic test, the OC added.

















