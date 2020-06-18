Two killed in road mishaps





PORSHA, NAOGAON: An indigenous woman was killed in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shukbala, 50, a resident of Ghatnagar Kacharipara Village in the upazila.

Locals said a truck hit the woman on Saragasi-Ganguria Road at 5:15pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: An old man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in the city on Tuesday.

Deceased Abdul Hakim, 75, was a resident in Shreerampur area under Rajpara PS.

Eyewitnesses said a speeding motorcycle hit the man while crossing the road near the police commissioner's residence at around 11am, leaving both Hakim and bike rider injured.

They were rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Hakim dead.















