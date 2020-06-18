Three die with corona infection, symptoms





PORSHA, NAOGAON: A one-and-a-half-year-old baby boy died of the novel coronavirus in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Abu Sayeed was the son of Abu Sufian, a resident of Nitpur.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahbub Hasan said the kid's parents took him to Upazila Health Complex with pneumonia symptoms after his birth, and he was given pneumonia treatment there.

But he was found positive for the deadly virus after sample test at Naogaon Islami Bank Community Hospital.

Later, the baby boy was at home isolation where he died at night.

SHERPUR: A corona patient died at Sherpur Sadar Hospital in the town on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Sanwar Hossain, 57.

With this, a total of three persons died of the deadly virus in the district till Tuesday.

The District Health Department said Sanwar came here from Dhaka on June 10. He was found positive for COVID-19 on June 12 from his sample test. Then he was kept at home isolation.

But he was brought to the hospital following deterioration of his condition.

A total of 183 people have been infected with the virus in the district while 95 made recovery from the disease.

MADARIPUR: A trader died with coronavirus symptoms in the district town on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Poran Poddar, 55, son of Hare Krishna Poddar, a resident of Kulpoddy area in the municipality.

Madaripur Sadar Hospital Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Akhil Sarkar said, Poran Poddar was admitted to isolation ward of the hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms on Monday evening.

Later, he breathed his last at night in the hospital.

Samples from the deceased were collected and sent to Dhaka for coronavirus test, the RMO added.

So far, a total of seven persons died, and 353 people were infected with the virus in the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Safiqul Islam confirmed the information on Tuesday.



















Two persons including a minor child died of coronavirus and another with the virus symptoms in three districts- Naogaon, Sherpur and Madaripur, in two days.PORSHA, NAOGAON: A one-and-a-half-year-old baby boy died of the novel coronavirus in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.Deceased Abu Sayeed was the son of Abu Sufian, a resident of Nitpur.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahbub Hasan said the kid's parents took him to Upazila Health Complex with pneumonia symptoms after his birth, and he was given pneumonia treatment there.But he was found positive for the deadly virus after sample test at Naogaon Islami Bank Community Hospital.Later, the baby boy was at home isolation where he died at night.SHERPUR: A corona patient died at Sherpur Sadar Hospital in the town on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Sanwar Hossain, 57.With this, a total of three persons died of the deadly virus in the district till Tuesday.The District Health Department said Sanwar came here from Dhaka on June 10. He was found positive for COVID-19 on June 12 from his sample test. Then he was kept at home isolation.But he was brought to the hospital following deterioration of his condition.A total of 183 people have been infected with the virus in the district while 95 made recovery from the disease.MADARIPUR: A trader died with coronavirus symptoms in the district town on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Poran Poddar, 55, son of Hare Krishna Poddar, a resident of Kulpoddy area in the municipality.Madaripur Sadar Hospital Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Akhil Sarkar said, Poran Poddar was admitted to isolation ward of the hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms on Monday evening.Later, he breathed his last at night in the hospital.Samples from the deceased were collected and sent to Dhaka for coronavirus test, the RMO added.So far, a total of seven persons died, and 353 people were infected with the virus in the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Safiqul Islam confirmed the information on Tuesday.