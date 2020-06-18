Two unnatural deaths in two districts





ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A boy was electrocuted in Pashchim Darichar Village under Dhamshreni Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Jobaidul Islam, 16, was the son of Ruhul Amin of the same area.

Local sources said Jobaidul came in contact with a live electric wire while working at his house in the afternoon.

Later, his family members rescued him. He died on the way to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex.

Dhamshreni Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Rakibul Hasan Sarder confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man died from snake bite in Manigram village in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Manna, 38, was the son of Abdul Kashem of the village.

Zia, brother of the deceased, said that a venomous snake bit Manna at night.









He was later taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Manna dead.

Manigram UP Chairman Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.



