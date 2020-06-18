66 more contract corona in two districts





NOAKHALI: Some 62 more people including an officer-in-charge (OC) have contracted coronavirus in the district.

Infected Abdus Samad is the OC of Sonaimuri Police Station. He has been in isolation at his residence.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the newly-infected cases, 16 are in Sadar Upazila, 21 in Begumganj, 11 in Sonaimuri, eight in Senbag, three in Subarnachar and three from Kabirhat Upazila.

So far, 1,438 people tested positive for the virus here.

Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and Corona Focal Person Dr Nilima Yasmin said among the newly infected people, one is a bank officer.

Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said maximum of the contracted persons are the resident of Chowmuhani Municipality.

NARAIL: Four more persons including two physicians have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in the district.

With the new cases, a total of 65 people infected with the virus.

The newly-infected persons are: two physicians are Dr Mizanur Rahman of Narail Sadar Hospital and Dr Md Rubel Sarder and Jahangir Alam, a resident of Digholia Village in Lohagara Upazila, and his wife Ratna.

CS Dr Md Abdul Momen confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.



















At least 66 more people including a police official tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Noakhali and Narail, on Tuesday.NOAKHALI: Some 62 more people including an officer-in-charge (OC) have contracted coronavirus in the district.Infected Abdus Samad is the OC of Sonaimuri Police Station. He has been in isolation at his residence.Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.Among the newly-infected cases, 16 are in Sadar Upazila, 21 in Begumganj, 11 in Sonaimuri, eight in Senbag, three in Subarnachar and three from Kabirhat Upazila.So far, 1,438 people tested positive for the virus here.Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and Corona Focal Person Dr Nilima Yasmin said among the newly infected people, one is a bank officer.Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said maximum of the contracted persons are the resident of Chowmuhani Municipality.NARAIL: Four more persons including two physicians have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in the district.With the new cases, a total of 65 people infected with the virus.The newly-infected persons are: two physicians are Dr Mizanur Rahman of Narail Sadar Hospital and Dr Md Rubel Sarder and Jahangir Alam, a resident of Digholia Village in Lohagara Upazila, and his wife Ratna.CS Dr Md Abdul Momen confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.