Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:32 AM
latest
Home Countryside

66 more contract corona in two districts

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondents

At least 66 more people including a police official tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Noakhali and Narail, on Tuesday.
NOAKHALI: Some 62 more people including an officer-in-charge (OC) have contracted coronavirus in the district.
Infected Abdus Samad is the OC of Sonaimuri Police Station. He has been in isolation at his residence.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
Among the newly-infected cases, 16 are in Sadar Upazila, 21 in Begumganj, 11 in Sonaimuri, eight in Senbag, three in Subarnachar and three from Kabirhat Upazila.
So far, 1,438 people tested positive for the virus here.
Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and Corona Focal Person Dr Nilima Yasmin said among the newly infected people, one is a bank officer.
Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said maximum of the contracted persons are the resident of Chowmuhani Municipality.
NARAIL: Four more persons including two physicians have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in the district.
With the new cases, a total of 65 people infected with the virus.
The newly-infected persons are: two physicians are Dr Mizanur Rahman of Narail Sadar Hospital and Dr Md Rubel Sarder and Jahangir Alam, a resident of Digholia Village in Lohagara Upazila, and his wife Ratna.  
CS Dr Md Abdul Momen confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on preventing child labour at the circuit house
College student’s body found
24 fined for defying health guidelines in three districts
Prisoner dies at Sherpur Hospital
40,249 yaba tablets seized
3 minors drown in 2 dists
PCR lab set up in Bhola
Two murdered in two districts


Latest News
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Physician among 9 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft