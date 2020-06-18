

RMCH needs more ICU beds, ventilators

There are a total of 28 ICU beds in the division. Of them, 15 ICU beds are in the RMCH, and the remaining 13 ones are in different private clinics.

According to RMCH doctors, these 15 ICU beds are not adequate. As the infection cases are increasing day by day it is needed to keep ready the ventilators considering the future need.

According to Divisional Health Department sources, without adequate numbers of ventilators, the physicians are to hiccup in carrying out treatment activities.

In addition, lungs of some patients get infected by corona. They can't breathe properly. Then the level of oxygen gets diminished.

As a result, brain and heart develop non-functioning. At that time, the patients require ICU with ventilators. If everything is not available, the risk of deaths goes up.

So, the doctors suggested for increasing ventilators. Deputy Director Dr. Saiful Ferdous of the RMCH said the ventilators numbering 15 in the RMCH are inadequate. He felt the necessity for early stock of more ICU beds and ventilators.

A few days back, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khayruzzaman Liton and local MP Fazle Hossain Badsha informed the Ministry of Health for more 15 ICU beds with ventilators. The proposal is under process. But it is not possible to say when the proposed ventilators will arrive.

On condition of anonymity, a number of physicians of the RMCH said ventilators and ICUs are essential for corona patients. Corona patients get cured by 80-82 per cent undergoing primary treatment.

The remaining 15-20 per cent requires treatment in hospital. Of them, 10 per cent patients require aid of ventilators for breathing. And five per cent are kept in the ICUs. Ventilators play a big role in recovering the patients from critical conditions.

RMCH Vice-Principal Dr. Bulbul Hasan said treating the corona patients is difficult without ventilators. For any sudden deterioration of conditions, the patients need ventilators. He said five per cent patients require ICU, life-support and ventilators. Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr. Enamul Haq said earlier RMCH had 10 ICU beds.





















