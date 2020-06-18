Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020
US ‘not above scrutiny’

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020

GENEVA, June 17: The United States is grappling with racial discrimination and implementing police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, but other countries should show the same level of openness, a US envoy said on Wednesday ahead of a UN debate on racism. Andrew Bremberg, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, issued a statement hours before the Human Rights Council (HRC) was to open an urgent debate at the request of African countries on racism and "police brutality" against protesters.
Activists said that U.S. officials were heavily lobbying African countries to tone down a draft resolution being considered so that it would not name the United States or set up a U.N. commission of inquiry, but rather a fact-finding mission.    -REUTERS



US 'not above scrutiny'
