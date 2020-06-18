Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’

Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:31 AM
Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020

MOSCOW, June 17: Visitors meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his country residence must first pass through a walk-through device that sprays them with disinfectant to protect him from the coronavirus, officials said.




The measures have provoked anger from some observers, given the authorities have ruled it is safe enough to hold nationwide referendum on July 1.
Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the June 12 Russia Day holiday. As part of precautions to protect the president, visitors walk through the device and get sprayed from above and the side, a video posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by Kremlin pool journalists from RIA Novosti state news agency showed.    -AFP


