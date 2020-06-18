Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





More than 440,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed at least 443,821 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Wednesday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 116,963 followed by Brazil with 45,241, Britain with 41,969, Italy with 34,405 and France with 29,547 fatalities.

India: 2,000 deaths daily

India's official death toll leaps by more than 2,000 in 24 hours. Authorities say the sharp increase in fatalities to 11,903 is mainly due to Mumbai and Delhi updating their figures.

Germany urges its nationals in India to consider leaving for their own safety while France warns its citizens in New Delhi to stay home unless going to an airport to return to Europe.

Brazil cases surge

Brazil records its highest daily jump in new cases, with nearly 35,000 registered in 24 hours, the health ministry says.

The grim new record comes as the WHO's top official for the Americas again voices concern over the situation in Brazil.

Germany eyes big events ban

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is seeking to ban large events until at least the end of October, according to an official draft policy document seen by AFP.

If agreed on by state premiers, the ban could affect shows such as the Frankfurt book fair.

Honduras president

The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, becomes the latest public figure to test positive for the virus. He tells journalists his symptoms are mild and he will work from home. His wife has also tested positive and she is asymptomatic.

Worries in Beijing

Beijing urges its residents to not leave the city and closes schools again as authorities seek to contain a "severe" new coronavirus outbreak in the capital of 21 million people.

The moves come after China reports 27 new infections in Beijing where a new cluster linked to a wholesale food market has sparked fears of a second wave.

'Major breakthrough'

But British researchers offer some better news, hailing a potential "major breakthrough" with the steroid dexamethasone, which has been found to save the lives of one-third of seriously ill patients in clinical trials.

'Significant uncertainty'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that "significant uncertainty" remains about the recovery of the US economy from the pandemic and there will be no recovery unless the public is confident the virus is defeated.

More than 438,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed at least 438,250 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Tuesday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 116,567 followed by Brazil with 43,959, Britain with 41,969, Italy with 34,405 and France with 29,547 fatalities.

US border to remain closed

The United States agrees to keep its borders with Mexico and Canada closed until July 21, extending restrictions for a third time because of the pandemic.

Russian industrial output down

Russia's industrial output fell by 9.6 percent in May compared to same month the previous year, the state statistics agency says, adding that coronavirus restrictions played the biggest role in the drop.

Volvo to slash 4,100 jobs

Swedish truckmaker Volvo, one of the world's largest, says it will slash 4,100 white-collar jobs, saying the pandemic and measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus had "led to a market situation impacting our industry severely."

US Open without fans

The US Open tennis championships will go ahead as scheduled from August 31 to September 13 but without spectators. - AFP





















