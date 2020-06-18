Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:31 AM
Key dates in India-China border tensions

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

NEW DELHI, June 17: Asian regional superpowers India and China share a long history of mistrust and conflict along their lengthy border, and tensions flared this week in their first deadly clash in more than four decades.
Recent decades have seen numerous skirmishes along the border, including a brief but bloody war in 1962.
Here are some key dates:
Nehru's 1959 Beijing visit
India inherited its border dispute with China from its British colonial rulers, who hosted a 1914 conference with the Tibetan and Chinese governments to set the border.
Beijing has never recognised the 1914 boundary, known as the McMahon Line, and currently claims 90,000 square kilometres (34,750 square miles) of territory -- nearly all of what constitutes India's Arunachal Pradesh state.
1962 Sino-Indian War
Chinese troops poured over the disputed frontier with India in 1962 during a row over the border's demarcation. It sparked a four-week war that left thousands dead on the Indian side before China's forces withdrew.
1967 Nathu La conflict
Another flashpoint was Nathu La, India's highest mountain pass in northeastern Sikkim state, which is sandwiched between Bhutan, Chinese-ruled Tibet and Nepal.
1975 Tulung La ambush
This skirmish was the last time shots were officially reported to have been fired across the disputed border.
Four Indian soldiers were ambushed and killed along the dividing line in Arunachal Pradesh.
2017 Doklam plateau stand-off
India and China had a months-long high-altitude standoff in Bhutan's Doklam region after the Indian army sent troops to stop China constructing a road in the area.
2020 Ladakh confrontation
India said Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed after a violent clash with Chinese forces a day earlier in the strategically important Galwan Valley on the Himalayan frontier, a dramatic escalation that represents the first combat fatalities between the Asian powers since 1975.    -AFP


