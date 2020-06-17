40 MPs asked not to join budget session





session. Some 40 senior lawmakers have been requested not to join the ongoing budget session in Parliament as deadly Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the country.Lawmakers who are aged, have Covid positive members in their family or came in contact with any Corona positive patients were requested not to join the rest of the working days of the budget session, an official of Parliament said on Tuesday.Office of the Whip has requested these 40 legislators not to join the sessionover phone, he added.Among the lawmakers, leader of the opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the House Sayeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, AL leaders Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Sahara Khatun, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Imaz Uddin Pramanik of Naogoan-4, Abul Kalam Azad of Jamalpur-1, President of Workers' Party of Bangladesh Rashed Khan Menon, JP President Anwar Hossain Manju were requested not to join the session.Some junior lawmakers who are also physically unfit including Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nawfel and Sheikh Tonmoy were also requested not to join thesession.