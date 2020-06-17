Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:44 AM
latest
Home Front Page

40 MPs asked not to join budget session

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Some 40 senior lawmakers have been requested not to join the ongoing budget session in Parliament as deadly Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the country.
Lawmakers who are aged, have Covid positive members in their family or came in contact with any Corona positive patients were requested not to join the rest of the working days of the budget session, an official of Parliament said on Tuesday.
Office of the Whip has requested these 40 legislators not to join the session




over phone, he added.
Among the lawmakers, leader of the opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the House Sayeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, AL leaders Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Sahara Khatun, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Imaz Uddin Pramanik of Naogoan-4, Abul Kalam Azad of Jamalpur-1, President of Workers' Party of Bangladesh Rashed Khan Menon, JP President Anwar Hossain Manju were requested not to join the session.
Some junior lawmakers who are also physically unfit including Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nawfel and Sheikh Tonmoy were also requested not to join the
session.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40 MPs asked not to join budget session
3 Indian soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops on Ladakh frontier
Ex-Suhrawardy hospital director  dies of C-19
China visibly emerges as forerunner in vaccine development
AstraZeneca vaccine likely to protect for a year: CEO
Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
Treatment for all: SC stays eight HC directives on C-19 patients


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft