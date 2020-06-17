Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
3 Indian soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops on Ladakh frontier

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, June 16: Three Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off on the Chinese border, the Indian army said on Tuesday, following weeks of rising tensions and the deployment of thousands of extra troops from both sides.
Brawls erupt regularly between the two nuclear-armed giants across their disputed 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) frontier, but no one has been killed in decades.
But the Indian army said there were "casualties on both sides" in Monday's incident on the Himalayan frontier between China's Tibet and India's region Ladakh, although Beijing made no mention of any -- while laying the blame squarely on Delhi.
"A violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," an Indian army spokesman said in a statement.
"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."
An Indian army officer in      the region told AFP that there had been no shooting in the incident, on precipitous, rocky terrain in the strategically important Galwan Valley.
"It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles," the officer said on condition of anonymity.
Beijing on Tuesday confirmed a clash took place, but made no mention of casualties. It accused Indian soldiers of crossing into Chinese territory and "attacking Chinese personnel".
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops "crossed the border line twice... provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".
"We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops," he said.
On May 9, several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in a clash involving fists and stone-throwing at Naku La in India's Sikkim state, which borders Bhutan, Nepal and China.
But the Chinese foreign ministry said only last week that a "positive consensus" had been reached following "effective communication" through diplomatic and military channels.    -AFP


