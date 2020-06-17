

China visibly emerges as forerunner in vaccine development

"More than 90 percent of

people administered with the coronavirus shot on a 14-day interval have induced neutralizing antibodies two weeks after inoculation," state-run Xinhua reported quoting the vaccine's developer Sinovac Biotech Ltd, amid a hectic global vaccine race among drug makers.

The other major Chinese media outlets also carried the report saying the vaccine appeared capable of "eliciting an immune response from human trials without causing severe side effects".

According to Xinhua, preliminary findings from phase I and II trials in China showed that 743 healthy people aged 18-59 either received shots on two schedules or a placebo.

Sinovac Biotech, however, said the company awaited more data from another group in the trial that received shots on a 28-day interval to be followed by the final phase III trial, to be carried out in Brazil.

Brazil currently appeared to be the world's worst victim of the coronavirus pandemic, a situation that recently prompted the country's heath authorities to allow experiential inoculation of Oxford vaccines by another vaccine frontrunner AstraZeneca Plc, a British drug maker.

The Latin American nation has recorded more fatalities than any country other than the United States, and its daily death toll is now the world's highest.

Sinovac's vaccine is among five Chinese experimental shots that have reached the final stage of human testing before getting approval for public use. -BSS

















