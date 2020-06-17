

AstraZeneca vaccine likely to protect for a year: CEO

The British drugmaker has already begun human trials of the vaccine

developed by the University of Oxford, with a phase I trial in Britain due to end soon and a phase III trial already begun, Pascal Soriot told broadcaster Bel RTL.

"We think that it will protect for about a year," Soriot said.

AstraZeneca said on Saturday that it had signed contracts with France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands to supply the European Union with up to 400 million doses of the potential vaccine.









-bdnews24.com





