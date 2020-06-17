Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:43 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Despite arrival of monsoon, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked the 7th worst polluted city in the world in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning.
The air in Dhaka was categorised as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' in the morning and the megacity had an AQI score of 109 at 08:29am.
When the AQI remains in between 101 and 150, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be
affected in this condition.
South Africa's Johannesburg, Pakistan's Lahore and Indonesia's Jakarta occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 155, 153 and 149 respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).
Bangladesh has a subtropical monsoon climate characterized by wide seasonal variations in rainfall, high temperatures and humidity.
Dhaka's air starts getting fresh when rainfalls begin from mid-June. The air remains mostly acceptable during monsoon season from June to October.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40 MPs asked not to join budget session
3 Indian soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops on Ladakh frontier
Ex-Suhrawardy hospital director  dies of C-19
China visibly emerges as forerunner in vaccine development
AstraZeneca vaccine likely to protect for a year: CEO
Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
Treatment for all: SC stays eight HC directives on C-19 patients


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft