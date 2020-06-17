Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:42 AM
Home Front Page

Biman resumes int’l flights

4 more airlines seek permission

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

International flight operation from the country reopened from Tuesday after 86 consecutive days of suspension of operation from March 21.
However, although the Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Qatar Airways were permitted to start flights operation from Dhaka, only Qatar Airways started its flights operation on Dhaka-Doha (Qatar) route.
Due to inadequate preparation, Biman failed
to start the flight operation in Dhaka-UK route. Rescheduling the deadline, Biman finally decided to start its international flight operation from June 21, according to the Biman officials.
Meanwhile, after beginning international flight operation in a limited scale with only two operators, four more agencies have intended to start their flight operations to other destinations. Once they get the permission of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), they will start the            operation.
According to CAAB officials, the Emirates Airlines, Air Arabia and Fly Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkish Airline of Turkey have already submitted their applications to the CAAB seeking permission for starting flight operations. Of those, Turkish Airline wants to start from July 1 while others - Emirates Airlines, Air Arabia and Fly Dubai will start whenever they get permission.


