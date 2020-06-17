

Single day record: 53 dead, 3,862 infected with C-19

With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,262 and the number of total infections stood at 94,481.

According to the last 24 hours result of coronavirus, two statistical analysis show that three people tested positive with the virus every minute and more than two people died every hour on Monday.

Some 18,403 samples were collected in last 24 hours and 17,214 were tested in 61 laboratories across the country.

"Of the dead patients, 47 were men and six women. 30 of them were from Dhaka, 14 from Chattogram, four from Rajshahi, three from Khulna and one each from Barishal and Mymensingh," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Prof Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

"Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 11 and 20 years, three were aged between

21 and 30 years, two between 31 and 40, nine between 41 and 50 years, 19 between 51 and 60, 10 between 61 and 70, eight between 71 and 80 and another was aged between 81 and 90 years," she said.

Besides, 2,237 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 36,264.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 38.38 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and 1.34 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 22.44 per cent on Tuesday.

Besides, the government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in Covid-19 red zones across the country instead of 14-day announced earlier.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information in a press statement.

"The red zone status will be lifted when the situation improves," said the DGHS in the press release.

Residents who live in red zones have to do office work from home. Besides, all kinds of public gathering are restricted in these areas.

However, healthcare centres, hospitals and other emergency services will remain open in the areas.

Only groceries and pharmacies in these zones will remain open. Restaurants and food shops will remain open only for home delivery services.

Considering some problems to implement the zone based lockdown, Fazle Noor Taposh, Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), said, "We've discussed over the issue with DGHS to make the areas more specific to implement proper lockdown as 28 areas have primarily been selected in DSCC as Red zones but most of the areas are connected to each other."

"DGHS said they will provide more specific direction within two to three days. After getting the direction we'll implement the lockdown within 48 to 72 hours," he added.

















