C-19 fallout: Middle-class selling gold for survival, wealthy buying





But the gold market looks different. Though sales in the gold market are not like before the lockdown, but the sales are comparatively better than in other markets. Some people who have money are buying new gold while some who are in trouble are selling their precious metal in the market.

According to experts, if the economic downturn continues, people could increase their investment in gold as it is safer than any other investment at this time.

While visiting some jewellery shops at Baitul Mukarram, Tantibazar, Chadni Chawk, Basundhara City Shopping Complex and New Market, it was learnt that some people are selling their gold in very small quantity for their immediate survival while some people are buying huge amount of gold.

The gold traders and jewellery shop owners claimed that they are getting a new group of gold buyers now-a-days. Most of them are now buying gold withdrawing their investment in other sectors to save their money and secure their investment.

When asked about why some people are interested to buy luxury products like gold while most people are becoming jobless due Coronavirus pandemic and struggling to meet their regular demands, former adviser to the caretaker government Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam told this correspondent that during the current situation, people are not interested to keep money in banks.

Mirza Azizul Islam, also a professor of BRAC University, said interest rates in the bank were reduced to below six per cent while the inflation rate is 5.5 per cent now. There are also many more service charges to pay. Ultimately, there is no profit in keeping money in banks.

At the same time, the government has decided to impose more taxes for keeping more than Tk 10 lakh in bank accounts. As a result, most people have lost their interest to deposit money in the banks and feeling confident in investing money in buying gold. It would help them to save their money and get financial support during their time of need, he added.

Referring to the current economic crisis, Mirza Aziz said, "People are not finding safe place for investment. Our capital market is not stable; many people are not feeling safe to buy land. That's why people may be interested in buying gold for safe investment. Everyone hopes that it will be possible to buy gold and at least maintain the value of money."

He also claimed if the economic downturn continues, people who have money may increase investment in buying gold in future.

Haripada Karmakar, a gold retailer in Tantibazar, told this correspondent that trend of selling gold among middle and lower middle class families has increased since the reopening of shops after Eid-ul-Fitr. "Many people are selling their used gold jewelleries now," he added.

Soma Akhter of Jurain, who sold her gold bangle at Tantibazar, said that they had to borrow money for survival during the lockdown period. After lockdown, her husband lost his job. In this situation, she had to take the decision of selling her jewellery.

Masud Rahman, a gold wholesaler of Tantibazar, said although the number of gold buyers has reduced after the lockdown, they are getting new customers every day.

"Although we were expecting that sale of gold would fall, but we are still getting customers. But, not like before. Only those who have adequate cash money are buying gold now-a-day," he opined.

When contacted, president of the Bangladesh Jewellery Shop Owners Association Enamul Haque Khan Dolon said they are also facing huge losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Most of the jewellery shop owners have no sales now. As a result, more than 70,000 workers of around 14,000 jewelleries are now jobless. If the situation continues, they will have to wind up their business.

The government has given scope of deferred payment of loan interests for two months for the businesses. "I think it should be extended for six months for our survival," he added.

























