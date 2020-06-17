Army to intensify patrols in Red Zones: ISPR



Members of Bangladesh Army engaged in C-19 awareness building effort in city’s Nabisco area on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Zayed, Director of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), told the Daily Observer that army personnel would intensify patrol in the 'Red zone' areas in line with the government order.

Some areas of the two city corporations in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj,

Narsingdi and Gazipur districts have been marked as 'Red zones' to contain further spread of coronavirus.

In an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus and to improve the situation, the government has issued some directives imposing restrictions on the movement of people.

The Cabinet Division issued the directives on Monday which will remain in force until June 30. Weekly holidays will be included in the directives.

According to the directives, all government offices, non-government, autonomous, private offices and their employees and staffers under 'Red Zone' areas will remain closed and the Public Administration Ministry will take necessary measures in this regard.

The life and livelihood, movement of people in red, yellow and green zones under Bangladesh Risk Zone-Based Covid-19 Containments implementation Strategy guide, provided by Health authorities will be strictly controlled.

No one will be allowed to go out of his/her home from 8:00pm till 6:00am without emergency work (emergency purchasing, workplace, medicine purchasing, treatment, and burial process).









All have to abide by the directives provided by the Health Department during this period.





