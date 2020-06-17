BTRC warns mobile operators of stern action





In a recent letter, the BTRC told the operators that they had already imposed supplementary tariffs increased in the budget before it is passed by parliament.

The matter has come to the notice of BTRC. If it is proved, unprecedented strict action will be taken against the operators, said the BTRC.

Punishment might include stopping all types of No Objection Certificates (NOCs). The BTRC may even stop approving all services and tariffs.

BTRC Senior Assistant Director Mohammad Farhan Alam sent the letter through e-mail to the operators on Saturday.









In the e-mail, the BTRC further said the supplementary duty on mobile services increased in the budget should come into effect from July 1. The government increased the supplementary duty on mobile services from 5 percent to 15 percent.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in parliament on Thursday.

In the new tax rate, Value Added Tax (VAT) on mobile services is 15 percent, supplementary duty 15 percent and surcharge 1 percent. As a result, the total coverage stands at 33.57 percent.

