Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:42 AM
Casino Khalidm remanded in money laundering case

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Tuesday placed expelled Jubo League leader Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan (Casino Khalid) on a three-day remand in a money laundering case filed with Motijheel Police Station. Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman (virtual court) passed the order as Sub-Inspector Rashedur Rahman of CID, also the investigation officer of the case, prayed for a seven-day remand for Khalid.
Khalid was produced before the court through videoconferencing from Kashimpur Jail. Earlier on the day, Khalid was shown arrested in the case.


