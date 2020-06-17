Casino Khalidm remanded in money laundering case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed expelled Jubo League leader Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan (Casino Khalid) on a three-day remand in a money laundering case filed with Motijheel Police Station. Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman (virtual court) passed the order as Sub-Inspector Rashedur Rahman of CID, also the investigation officer of the case, prayed for a seven-day remand for Khalid.

Khalid was produced before the court through videoconferencing from Kashimpur Jail. Earlier on the day, Khalid was shown arrested in the case.

















