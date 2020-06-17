Govt takes up 60 projects to improve health services





"As per the directives and supervisions of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has given more importance to the health sector following the deadly outbreak of coronavirus," a senior official of the Planning Ministry told The Daily Observer on Tuesday.

Under the 60 new health development projects, people will get all health related facilities, he also said.

The estimated cost of those projects is Tk38,185.26 crore, he said adding that the Planning Commission had added them to the list of unapproved new projects in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year 2020-21.

"The projects will be implemented in phases. It will help strengthen Bangladesh's health system by providing urgent assistance with health equipment, medical supplies, diagnostic systems and health workforce," he said.

According to the Planning Commission sources, out of a total of 60 projects, five are under the Bangladesh Army. The estimated cost of those projects is Tk1, 066.73 crore.

Apart from them, two projects will be under Bangladesh Police with an estimated cost of Tk1, 436 crore.

One project will be implemented by the Coast Guard at a cost of Tk119.88 crore while the Health Services Department will oversee 11 projects at an estimated cost of Tk12,730.41 crore.

O f the 60 projects, 19 will be carried out by the Ministry of Social Welfare at a cost of Tk600 crore.

The Department of Narcotics will oversee one project at a cost of Tk102.48 crore and the estimated cost of 18 projects under the Department of Health, Education and Family Welfare will be Tk19,752 crore.

The Population and Family Welfare Sub-Sector will implement three projects at an estimated cost of Tk1, 789.26 crore.

While contacted former senior secretary of the Planning Division Md Nurul Amin said people would be benefited immensely if those projects could be implemented.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was not possible for the government to check and select well before preparing the ADP list, he informed.

"We have included what has been sent from the ministry," he added.

However, the projects will be screened by the Planning Commission in July, Amin said, adding that, the priority list will then be prepared on the basis of their importance.















