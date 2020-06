Four syndicate members of fake corona certificates sellers were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday.

They are Fazal Huq, 40, Md Sharif Hossain, 32, Md Jamshed, 30, and Md Liyakat Ali, 43. Metropolitan Magistrate Devabrata Biswas passed the order as investigation officer (IO) and Mughda Police Station Sub-Inspector Foysal Munshi produced them before the court.