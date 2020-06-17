Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:42 AM
latest
Home Back Page

North Kattali of Ctg city put under lockdown

9 UZs of the district declared Red Zones

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, June 16: One Ward of 10 Red Zone of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has been put under lockdown since mid-night of Tuesday. At first North Kattali has been selected for lockdown with more than 145 Covid-19 patients.
Talking to the Daily Observer, M Shamsuddoha, Chief Executive of CCC said that the total 20 entry point of North Kattali, with an inhabitants of 78,000 have been closed since midnight.
The residents of this ward would not be allowed to exit the area except on emergency as per decision of the administration.
Shamsuddoha told the Daily Observer that all essentials would be supplied to the residents during the 21-day-long lockdown by CCC authorities.
In this connection, a control room has been opened in the ward, he said. "With a telephone call everything will be available for the residents," Chief Executive said.
Besides, more than 200 law enforcers will work in two phases in the ward.
Earlier, the CCC declared ten wards of the City Corporation as Red Zones with more than 60 Covid-19 infected patients in a ward during the last 14 days.
Other nine wards of the Red zones are: Lalkhan Bazar, Chawkbazar, Dewanbazar, Jamalkhan, Enayet bazar, North Halishahar, North Middle Halishahar, South Middle Halishahar, and South Halishahar.
Other wards will also be put under lockdown gradually, Shamsuddoha said.
Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon's office has declared 9 upazilas among 14 of Chattogram district as Red Zone. The upazilas under Red Zones are-- Raojan, Rangunia, Hathazari, Sitakunda, Boalkhali, Patiya, Anowara, Banshkhali and Chandanaish.
The district administration is yet to decide to put it under lockdown.
Besides, the High Court directed 12 private hospitals of the city to provide medical facilties to the Covid and non-Covid patients. The High Court directed the Civil Surgeon's office to submit a report to the High Court mentioning the situation of the private hospitals.
The private hospitals are: Park View Hospital, Medical Centre, Imperial Hospital, Surgiscope Hospital, Delta Hospital, CSTC Hospital, CSCR Hospital, National Hospital, Asian Hospital, Well Hospital, Max Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTRC warns mobile operators of stern action
Casino Khalidm remanded in money laundering case
Govt takes up 60 projects to improve health services
Four fake corona certificate sellers on remand
North Kattali of Ctg city put under lockdown
‘Shamima not a BD  citizen’
Riyadh agrees with Dhaka to bring back  Bangladeshis in phases
36 intelligent alien civilizations could be communicating in our galaxy: Study


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft