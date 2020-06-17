North Kattali of Ctg city put under lockdown





Talking to the Daily Observer, M Shamsuddoha, Chief Executive of CCC said that the total 20 entry point of North Kattali, with an inhabitants of 78,000 have been closed since midnight.

The residents of this ward would not be allowed to exit the area except on emergency as per decision of the administration.

Shamsuddoha told the Daily Observer that all essentials would be supplied to the residents during the 21-day-long lockdown by CCC authorities.

In this connection, a control room has been opened in the ward, he said. "With a telephone call everything will be available for the residents," Chief Executive said.

Besides, more than 200 law enforcers will work in two phases in the ward.

Earlier, the CCC declared ten wards of the City Corporation as Red Zones with more than 60 Covid-19 infected patients in a ward during the last 14 days.

Other nine wards of the Red zones are: Lalkhan Bazar, Chawkbazar, Dewanbazar, Jamalkhan, Enayet bazar, North Halishahar, North Middle Halishahar, South Middle Halishahar, and South Halishahar.

Other wards will also be put under lockdown gradually, Shamsuddoha said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon's office has declared 9 upazilas among 14 of Chattogram district as Red Zone. The upazilas under Red Zones are-- Raojan, Rangunia, Hathazari, Sitakunda, Boalkhali, Patiya, Anowara, Banshkhali and Chandanaish.

The district administration is yet to decide to put it under lockdown.

Besides, the High Court directed 12 private hospitals of the city to provide medical facilties to the Covid and non-Covid patients. The High Court directed the Civil Surgeon's office to submit a report to the High Court mentioning the situation of the private hospitals.

The private hospitals are: Park View Hospital, Medical Centre, Imperial Hospital, Surgiscope Hospital, Delta Hospital, CSTC Hospital, CSCR Hospital, National Hospital, Asian Hospital, Well Hospital, Max Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.

















