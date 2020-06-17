‘Shamima not a BD  citizen’





Through this statement, the government once again cleared up its position on the report of revoking Shamima Begum's citizenship by the British Government in connection with her involvement in ISIS in Syria.

"It has come to our knowledge from different media sources that the Government of the United Kingdom has revoked the citizenship of one Shamima Begum on account of her radicalization in line with the ISIS outfit in Syria in the recent past," the statement said.

Bangladesh is deeply concerned that she has been erroneously identified as a holder of dual citizenship shared with Bangladesh alongside her birthplace, the United Kingdom. Bangladesh asserts that Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen. She is a British citizen by birth and has never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh. It may also be mentioned that she never visited Bangladesh in the past despite her parental lineage. So, there is no question of her being allowed to enter Bangladesh, it said.





















