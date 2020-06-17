Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

Gender no issue for Bronze in England women's manager choice

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Gender no issue for Bronze in England women's manager choice

Gender no issue for Bronze in England women's manager choice

LONDON, JUNE 16: Lucy Bronze believes gender should not be a factor when it comes to selecting a successor to Phil Neville as England women's coach.
Former Manchester United and England defender Neville is set to step down next year with the English Football Association looking to appoint a replacement to lead the team into the delayed European Championship in 2022.
Jill Ellis, England-born but twice a World Cup-winning coach with the United States, Chelsea's Emma Hayes and former Manchester City manager Nick Cushing have all been suggested as potential replacements.
"Do I think it needs to be a woman? No. Do I think it has to be someone in women's football? I don't really think that," Bronze told Union JACK radio's The Show Must Go On podcast.
Bronze, the reigning European Women's Footballer of the Year, added: "In women's football especially, I don't think that we see that as a difference, whether it's a male of a female manager.
"If they know what they're doing on the pitch and they can make us a better team, then bring them in and let's go and win something."
Meanwhile, England team-mate Leah Williamson said a decision to curtail the Women's Super League season due to the coronavirus was a "massive shame", and could have a negative impact on the growth of women's football.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib's chance to play T20 World Cup brightens
Sarri targets first Juventus trophy against former club Napoli
Gender no issue for Bronze in England women's manager choice
Young French climbing star falls to death at 16
How to celebrate a title in times of coronavirus?
Sevilla stutter in Champions League chase
Not fade away: Venus Williams still dreaming at 40
Indian cricket still hopes to salvage IPL season


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft