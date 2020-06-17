

Gender no issue for Bronze in England women's manager choice

Former Manchester United and England defender Neville is set to step down next year with the English Football Association looking to appoint a replacement to lead the team into the delayed European Championship in 2022.

Jill Ellis, England-born but twice a World Cup-winning coach with the United States, Chelsea's Emma Hayes and former Manchester City manager Nick Cushing have all been suggested as potential replacements.

"Do I think it needs to be a woman? No. Do I think it has to be someone in women's football? I don't really think that," Bronze told Union JACK radio's The Show Must Go On podcast.

Bronze, the reigning European Women's Footballer of the Year, added: "In women's football especially, I don't think that we see that as a difference, whether it's a male of a female manager.

"If they know what they're doing on the pitch and they can make us a better team, then bring them in and let's go and win something."

Meanwhile, England team-mate Leah Williamson said a decision to curtail the Women's Super League season due to the coronavirus was a "massive shame", and could have a negative impact on the growth of women's football. -AFP























