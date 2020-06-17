

Young French climbing star falls to death at 16

The 16-year-old fell while she, and a group of friends, were crossing a tricky path equipped with a handrail between two climbing areas.

"Luce was a young athlete on the French climbing team, very promising," the FFME said on its website. "Brilliant in competition."

She was "a lover of all facets of climbing", the FFME said, expressing the "immense sadness of the climbing community".

The site added a list of her achievements which included winning the World Youth Bouldering Championship in 2019 in Arco, Italy, and fifth place in her first appearance on the senior circuit at the Bouldering World Cup in Vail, Colorado, the same year.

"This terrible news has hit her training partners, coaches and her club, Chambery Escalade, hard. But now the whole federation is in mourning," added the FFME.









The Chambery club paid tribute on its Facebook page to a "young woman full of energy, passion and talent" who was "a beautiful person". -AFP





