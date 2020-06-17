Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

How to celebrate a title in times of coronavirus?

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

MUNICH, JUNE 16: Bayern Munich can be crowned German champions on Tuesday with victory at Werder Bremen, but any festivities will be reduced to a minimum to respect the safety measures in place to combat the coronavirus.
When will Bayern be declared champions?
The German league (DFL) said, in its rules governing the restart, that the champion and relegated sides will not officially be declared until the last round of matches. In theory, if the league was interrupted again by the pandemic, the final standings could be reviewed.
As a result, the "Schale", or winners' trophy, will not be awarded until the end of the season, on June 27 when Bayern play Wolfsburg.
What kind of ceremony awaits the champions?
The DFL will not reveal its plans until the champions are known, but any celebrations will be subdued given the hygiene measures in place.
These rules place a limit of 100 people allowed in the "interior zone", the pitch and substitutes' bench. That means Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and other club officials, who have clearance to be in the stands, will not be able to get down on the pitch.
In keeping with rules since the restart, there will be no supporters or family members present either.
What happens to the traditional beer shower?
The traditional beer shower, to which Bayern have grown accustomed, is also banned under current league regulations.
"I would be happy if it didn't take place this year," said a smiling Hansi Flick, the Bayern coach whose first wheat beer drenching will have to wait.
What about the town hall parade?
The customary trophy presentation in front of supporters at the city's town hall has been cancelled in advance.
"Respecting this tradition is unfortunately unthinkable" this year, said Munich mayor Dieter Reiter. "But I am sure an appropriate honour will be found if Bayern should win the title," he added, without giving further details.
Can Bayern celebrate as a group?
The team and staff members will be able to celebrate together, having been regularly tested for the virus and working in contact with each other for weeks.
If club directors, such as Rummenigge or former president Uli Hoeness wish to be involved, they must return two negative test results beforehand. Families and friends are not expected to be invited, however.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib's chance to play T20 World Cup brightens
Sarri targets first Juventus trophy against former club Napoli
Gender no issue for Bronze in England women's manager choice
Young French climbing star falls to death at 16
How to celebrate a title in times of coronavirus?
Sevilla stutter in Champions League chase
Not fade away: Venus Williams still dreaming at 40
Indian cricket still hopes to salvage IPL season


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft