Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

Sevilla stutter in Champions League chase

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Levante's Portuguese forward Hernani Fortes (TOP) vies with Sevilla's Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik during the Spanish League football match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, on June 15, 2020. photo: AFP

Levante's Portuguese forward Hernani Fortes (TOP) vies with Sevilla's Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik during the Spanish League football match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, on June 15, 2020. photo: AFP

MADRID, JUNE 16: Sevilla suffered a setback in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League group stage as a late own goal by Diego Carlos allowed visiting Levante to grab a 1-1 draw on Monday.
Julen Lopetegui's side, who sit third in La Liga, hold a five-point lead over fifth-placed Getafe, although most of their closest rivals still have to play in this round of matches.
The five-time Europa League winners, who last played in the Champions League in 2017-18, are four points clear of fourth-placed Real Sociedad, with Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Granada and Villarreal also in the top-four hunt.
The closest either side came to goal in the first period was when visiting winger Munir El Haddadi's brilliant free-kick crashed against the crossbar.
Sevilla did take the lead in the first minute of the second half, as former Barcelona player El Haddadi teed up Dutch striker Luuk de Jong to score his sixth league goal of the season.
Levante managed to create some late pressure and centre-back Carlos put through his own net three minutes from time after a mix-up with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.
The draw helped 12th-placed Levante move 10 points clear of safety with nine matches to play.
Later on Monday, Roberto Soldado rescued Granada a 2-2 draw at Real Betis in a dramatic game which saw three goals in the final six minutes.
The away side looked set to move within three points of Sociedad as they led late on through Carlos Fernandez's 29th-minute strike, but Sergio Canales equalised from the spot with five minutes to play, before Cristian Tello put the hosts in front.
Former Spain striker Soldado had the final say though, as the 35-year-old substitute snatched a point in injury time which moved Granada above Villarreal into eighth.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib's chance to play T20 World Cup brightens
Sarri targets first Juventus trophy against former club Napoli
Gender no issue for Bronze in England women's manager choice
Young French climbing star falls to death at 16
How to celebrate a title in times of coronavirus?
Sevilla stutter in Champions League chase
Not fade away: Venus Williams still dreaming at 40
Indian cricket still hopes to salvage IPL season


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft