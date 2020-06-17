Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

Indian cricket still hopes to salvage IPL season

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

NEW DELHI, JUNE 16: Indian cricket chiefs are sticking with plans to salvage the cash-rich IPL tournament this year even if it means playing in empty stadiums, the country's board president Sourav Ganguly said Thursday.
The world's richest Twenty20 tournament is heading for the first wipeout of its 12-year history after being repeatedly postponed because of the coronavirus.
Despite the worsening epidemic caseload in India, Ganguly -- president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) -- said in an email to state associations that every effort was being made to hold the Indian Premier League in some form.
"The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums," Ganguly wrote in a letter seen by AFP.
"The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year."
Players from India and abroad have "have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year's IPL", he added.
"We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this."
According to local media reports, the BCCI's planning has been hit by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday deferring a decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup, originally scheduled for Australia in October.
If the T20 showpiece does go ahead, there would be little room for even a shortened IPL.
BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told AFP the board would suffer losses of more than half a billion dollars if the IPL season is scrapped.




The league is a huge revenue earner for BCCI and estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy. Foreign stars including Australia's Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and England all-rounder Ben Stokes have been pushing for an IPL start at some stage.
Cummins was to be the most expensive overseas star this year with Kolkata Knight Riders agreeing a $2.17 million fee for him.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib's chance to play T20 World Cup brightens
Sarri targets first Juventus trophy against former club Napoli
Gender no issue for Bronze in England women's manager choice
Young French climbing star falls to death at 16
How to celebrate a title in times of coronavirus?
Sevilla stutter in Champions League chase
Not fade away: Venus Williams still dreaming at 40
Indian cricket still hopes to salvage IPL season


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft