Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:40 AM
Poojani Liyanage was 3-in-1

SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's 33-year-old Poojani Liyanage, who died in an accident on Monday was not only a cricketer but a good scorer and umpire also, according to the international woman cricketer Sripali Weerakkody.
"She was 3-in-1, though she did not play for the national team, was also a successful scorer and a local umpire", speaking exclusively, she said.
"She was with our development team and she did scoring and umpiring at the domestic level".
Poojani was playing for Colts Cricket Club, which was also represented by Sripali.
She lost her life when met with a motor accident in Katupotha.  
"She was the only women's leg spin bowler in our system", said Harsha de Silva,whose term as the women's team coach ended recently.  
Recalling from Australia, he said, "one I recall getting her down as a net bowler during our preparation when we were playing India for our batters to practice playing Poonam Yadav. Pooja was not as skilled as Poonam, but was similar in stature and style".
"Although she was not part of our official squad, she always accepted our invitation and attended every single session, eagerly with her signature smile to support the players. Women's cricket in Sri Lanka will dearly miss Pooja", he added.
Several other cricketers including recently retired cricketer Shashikala Siriwardene expressed grief over her death.
She was a fighter and learner of the game.











