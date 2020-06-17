

BFF extends contract with James Day for two years

Shohag, in an official statement, said, "We have been working on the procedure and finally signed the contract with Mr Jamey today (Tuesday) for next two years. As per the contract, he will work with us from mid August this year till mid August 2022. The contract was signed virtually."

He added that Jamey would talk to media on Thursday, the 18th June 2020 about his plan for the next two years.

Coach James Day, after signing the two-year contract, said, "I am happy to coach Bangladesh national football team for another two years. Now, looking forward to work with the boys."

Earlier, the British man returned home almost immediately after Bangladesh got its first COVID-19 case in March 2020. But the coach has been maintaining contact with his boys online to these days and instructing them while they are at home during the lockdown.

James took the responsibility of the booters in May 2018 and coached the boys for two tenures by now.



















It was almost certain that Bangladesh national football team's current head coach James Day Jamey was going to be stay for another tenure after two successful tenures with the boys for last two years. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag confirmed on Tuesday that the Federation officially extended the contract with the Englishman till August 2020.Shohag, in an official statement, said, "We have been working on the procedure and finally signed the contract with Mr Jamey today (Tuesday) for next two years. As per the contract, he will work with us from mid August this year till mid August 2022. The contract was signed virtually."He added that Jamey would talk to media on Thursday, the 18th June 2020 about his plan for the next two years.Coach James Day, after signing the two-year contract, said, "I am happy to coach Bangladesh national football team for another two years. Now, looking forward to work with the boys."Earlier, the British man returned home almost immediately after Bangladesh got its first COVID-19 case in March 2020. But the coach has been maintaining contact with his boys online to these days and instructing them while they are at home during the lockdown.James took the responsibility of the booters in May 2018 and coached the boys for two tenures by now.