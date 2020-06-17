IBBL Rangpur Zone holds special business development confce





Rangpur Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organized special Business Development Conference virtually on 14 June 2020, Sunday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the conference as special guests. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Md. Saleh Iqbal, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the conference. Mir Rahmat Ullah, Head of Rangpur Zone addressed welcome speech. Head of Branches under the zone attended the conference.Md. Mahbub-ul-Alam in his speech said both the banker and the customer have to conduct banking activities by following the hygiene rules. He thanked the staff of Islami Bank for their love and dedication and called for delivering technology-based services to more people in the days to come.