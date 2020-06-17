Video
Evaly launches food delivery service ‘E-Food’

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly Mohammad Rasel (left) and Owner of Tarka Ashfaq Rahman Asif pose after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the city on Tuesday.

Evaly officially launched the e-food service on Tuesday (June 16). Initially, customers of Uttara, Gulshan and Dhanmondi areas of the capital will get this service of e-food. However, plans are afoot to bring the entire Dhaka city under the service within the next one week.
Evaly Food Express Shop will deliver delicious foods of various reputed restaurants of the capital. Through this service called 'e-Food', one can order food from more than 70 restaurants including Secret Recipes, Tarka, more than 35 premium restaurants of Chef's Table and get it at home.
All of this will happen in a minimum of 30 minutes to a maximum of one hour time period, according to press release.
Evaly recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with well-known and popular restaurants such as Secret Recipes, Chef's Table, and Tarka to launch the service.
KSM Mohith-ul-Bari, Head of Business, Pepperoni Limited, the franchisee of Secret Recipe in Bangladesh, signed the MoU with Evaly on behalf of the later. J M Taslim Kabir, Head of Marketing at Fair Group was present at the occasion. Mortuza Zaman, CEO of Unimart Group, owning company of Chef's Table, signed the agreement. Sharfuddin Rashid Akter, General Manager of Unimart was present at the time.
On the other hand, Ashfaq Rahman Asif, the owner of Tarka, signed the contract on behalf of the company.
Mohammad Rasel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly, signed the agreement on behalf of the marketplace with the companies. Sirajul Islam Rana, Head of Business at Evaly and Mushtahidul Islam Badhon, Head of e-Food were present during the signing ceremonies.


