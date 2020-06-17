Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:39 AM
Customers can buy Galaxy devices at attractive discounts

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

As efforts are being increased to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many people across Bangladesh are staying home and heeding social distancing advice. The heightened restrictions have deepened the usage of technology around the nation, especially smartphones. Starting from staying updated about current news to entertainment, smartphones have been aiding citizens to stay connected, says a press release.
To make various ranges of smartphones available to a broader group on budget-friendly prices, Samsung Bangladesh is offering discounts to selected Galaxy devices. Samsung is offering discounts to selected Galaxy A series. From a big beautiful screen to uninterrupted performance, Galaxy A series has been designed to have everything a user would want from a phone in a unique yet affordable package. Made for everyone - because awesome is for everyone.
Customers will be able to purchase the following Galaxy A series of devices from selected retail stores or Galaxyshopbd.com (http://www.galaxyshopbd.com). Galaxy A2 Core for BDT 6,990 (after discount of BDT 600), Galaxy A20s (3/32 GB) for BDT 15,499 (after discount of BDT 500), Galaxy A20s (4/64 GB) for BDT 16,999 (after discount of BDT 500), Galaxy A30s (4/64 GB) for BDT 18,999 (after discount of BDT 1,000), Galaxy A30s (4/128 GB) for BDT 20,999 (after discount of BDT 1,000), and two of the most popular Samsung devices - Galaxy A50 (4/64 GB) for BDT 22,990 (after discount of BDT 4,000) and Galaxy A50s (6/128 GB) for BDT 27,599 (after discount of BDT 1,000). Samsung is also offering a discount on its midrange beast - Galaxy M40 for BDT 21,490 (after discount of BDT 3,000).
The offer will last until June 30, 2020.









