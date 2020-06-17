Customers can buy Galaxy devices at attractive discounts





To make various ranges of smartphones available to a broader group on budget-friendly prices, Samsung Bangladesh is offering discounts to selected Galaxy devices. Samsung is offering discounts to selected Galaxy A series. From a big beautiful screen to uninterrupted performance, Galaxy A series has been designed to have everything a user would want from a phone in a unique yet affordable package. Made for everyone - because awesome is for everyone.

Customers will be able to purchase the following Galaxy A series of devices from selected retail stores or Galaxyshopbd.com (http://www.galaxyshopbd.com). Galaxy A2 Core for BDT 6,990 (after discount of BDT 600), Galaxy A20s (3/32 GB) for BDT 15,499 (after discount of BDT 500), Galaxy A20s (4/64 GB) for BDT 16,999 (after discount of BDT 500), Galaxy A30s (4/64 GB) for BDT 18,999 (after discount of BDT 1,000), Galaxy A30s (4/128 GB) for BDT 20,999 (after discount of BDT 1,000), and two of the most popular Samsung devices - Galaxy A50 (4/64 GB) for BDT 22,990 (after discount of BDT 4,000) and Galaxy A50s (6/128 GB) for BDT 27,599 (after discount of BDT 1,000). Samsung is also offering a discount on its midrange beast - Galaxy M40 for BDT 21,490 (after discount of BDT 3,000).

The offer will last until June 30, 2020.















